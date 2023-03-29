Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $458,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 305,999 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 55,296 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 180,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.