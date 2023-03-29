Quantum Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after buying an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 61.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SiTime by 1,612.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $134.64. 37,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $3,262,948.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,614.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,601,105.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $3,262,948.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,614.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,431 shares of company stock worth $41,125,124. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

