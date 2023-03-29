Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 235 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RLI by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.26. The stock had a trading volume of 62,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

