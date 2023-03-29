Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 300 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $111,002.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $111,002.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $99,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,794.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,082. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

