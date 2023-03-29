RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.