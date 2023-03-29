RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 million, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
