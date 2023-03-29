Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $224.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $241.00.

3/23/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $193.00.

3/17/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $193.00.

3/16/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $293.00 to $265.00.

3/7/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

2/28/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $283.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $286.00 to $266.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $243.00 to $229.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/2/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.28. 2,376,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,832. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

