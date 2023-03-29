ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.42 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $1,265.06 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00325566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00021129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.