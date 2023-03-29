Redwood Investments LLC Sells 15,813 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VWO opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.