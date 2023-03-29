Renalytix (LON:RENX) Shares Down 1.2%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.04). Approximately 29,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 72,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.06).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.18. The stock has a market cap of £79.71 million, a P/E ratio of -154.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

