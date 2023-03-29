Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $32.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.86 on Friday. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

