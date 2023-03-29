Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Issues Earnings Results

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

