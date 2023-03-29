Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 29th (1COV, AIR, ASML, IFXA, LEG, MC, MTX, SHL, STM, VNA)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 29th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €64.00 ($68.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.50 ($48.92) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €130.00 ($139.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €640.00 ($688.17) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €52.00 ($55.91) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €925.00 ($994.62) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €67.20 ($72.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €64.00 ($68.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

