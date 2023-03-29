Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 29th (1COV, AIR, ASML, IFXA, LEG, MC, MTX, SHL, STM, VNA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 29th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €64.00 ($68.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.50 ($48.92) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €130.00 ($139.78) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €640.00 ($688.17) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €52.00 ($55.91) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €925.00 ($994.62) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($301.08) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €67.20 ($72.26) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €64.00 ($68.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

