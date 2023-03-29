Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.93.
Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
