Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 65,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 79,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

