Reviewing True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for True Drinks and Smart for Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart for Life has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,265.53%. Given Smart for Life’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than True Drinks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares True Drinks and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares True Drinks and Smart for Life’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 230.02 -$3.88 million $0.01 9.02 Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.64 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

True Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart for Life.

Summary

Smart for Life beats True Drinks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

