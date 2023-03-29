Reviewing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -40.97% -37.30% Vizsla Silver N/A -6.89% -6.64%

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

29.9% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vista Gold and Vizsla Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.04) -14.24 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$12.17 million ($0.06) -24.33

Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vista Gold and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 295.08%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 108.90%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Vizsla Silver on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

