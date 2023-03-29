Rezolute’s (RZLT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,839. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

About Rezolute

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 107.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after buying an additional 3,421,052 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $3,908,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.