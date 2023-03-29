Rezolute’s (RZLT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLTGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Rezolute Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,839. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 107.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after buying an additional 3,421,052 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $3,908,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $2,925,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

