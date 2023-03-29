RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $25.09 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for RH in a report issued on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $25.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.31.

Shares of RH stock opened at $241.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

