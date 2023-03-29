Richard S. Jr. Swartz Sells 9,890 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,452,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MYR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.94. 94,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,615. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

MYRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.