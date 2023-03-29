Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,230,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.83. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $56.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

