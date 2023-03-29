Robert W. Baird Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $50.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

HOG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.54. 673,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,237.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $7,253,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

