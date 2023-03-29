Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $208.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.93. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

