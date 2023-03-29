Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day moving average of $182.61. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

