Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

