Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.