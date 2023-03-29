Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,900 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

