Rumble (RUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Rumble to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUM stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rumble by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rumble by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rumble by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 126,120 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rumble

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rumble in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

