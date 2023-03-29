Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 1,154,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,354,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,132,000 after buying an additional 2,588,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

