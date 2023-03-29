Safe Price Tops $11.21 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.21 or 0.00039558 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $233.59 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00075389 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00153918 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00044645 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.64482386 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

