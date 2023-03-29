SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAI.TECH Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of SAI.TECH Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

SAI.TECH Global Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 54,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,360. SAI.TECH Global has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.