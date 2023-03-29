Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives $4.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.07.

SAPMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.88) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

SAPMY opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

