Saitama Price Down 6% Over Last Week (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $82.55 million and $1.14 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00199572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,458.18 or 1.00053951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00187998 USD and is up 10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,157,851.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.