Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

SRAFF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

About Sandfire Resources America

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.