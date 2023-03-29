Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 10,200.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
SRAFF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
About Sandfire Resources America
