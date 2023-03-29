Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Trading Down 3.6%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.52 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 92,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.69.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

