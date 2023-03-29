Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.57 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $4.19 or 0.00014813 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.07 million and $7.57 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

