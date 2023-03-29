SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a growth of 390.9% from the February 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance
Shares of SVRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,041. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.78.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SaverOne 2014 (SVRE)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.