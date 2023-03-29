SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a growth of 390.9% from the February 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

Shares of SVRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,041. SaverOne 2014 has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.78.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

