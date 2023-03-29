Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 177.00 to 173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

