Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. 74,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,223. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

