Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,036 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.6% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,471,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,111. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

