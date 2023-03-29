Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 13.1% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,997,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $71.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

