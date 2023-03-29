Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Up 287.5% in March

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,415 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth $67,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 128,994 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

