Secret Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Secret has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and approximately $4,006.08 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00074223 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00151190 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00040509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00431262 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,302.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.