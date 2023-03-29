Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCSGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 40,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,608. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

