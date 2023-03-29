Secure Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,928 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,744,000 after purchasing an additional 92,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 629,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,623. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.07.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

