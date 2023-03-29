Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 86,814 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 186.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,380 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.