Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 177,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,333. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

