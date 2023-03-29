Secure Asset Management LLC Has $934,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.19. 2,887,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.46.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,020. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

