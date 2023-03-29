Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $816,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $38.53.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

