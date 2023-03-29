Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,377 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 250.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,908,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,404,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

