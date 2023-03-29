Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 4,767 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,224 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,810. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

