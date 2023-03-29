Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.81 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of SMTC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,676. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

